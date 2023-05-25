Dead – Death – Obituary News : Parking lot horror: 3-year-old left in hot car

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in Hyderabad: Three-Year-Old Girl Dies in Parking Lot of Apartment Complex

On Wednesday, a three-year-old girl lost her life in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyderabad. The incident was a stark reminder of the dangers that exist in parking lots, especially during the scorching summer months. The girl, Lakshmi, was the daughter of a local poet and activist, Shabnam Hashmi. She had come to Hyderabad to attend a poetry festival.

The Tragic Incident

Lakshmi was playing in the parking lot of the apartment complex with her siblings when she was hit by a car. The driver of the car was a resident of the apartment complex and had just returned home. He did not see the girl playing and accidentally hit her. The impact was severe, and the little girl died on the spot. The driver was arrested by the police and booked for causing death due to negligence.

The Need for Better Parking Facilities

The incident has once again raised concerns about the lack of proper parking facilities in many apartment complexes in Hyderabad. With the number of vehicles on the roads increasing every year, parking has become a major issue in the city. Many apartment complexes do not have designated parking spaces for residents, forcing them to park their vehicles on the streets or in open parking lots. This creates a hazardous situation for children who often play in these areas.

There is a need for apartment complexes to provide designated parking spaces for residents and visitors. This will not only ensure the safety of children but also prevent accidents involving vehicles. Adequate lighting and clear signage should also be provided in parking lots to prevent accidents.

The Importance of Awareness

Parents and guardians should also be more aware of the dangers that exist in parking lots. They should advise their children to stay away from parking areas and supervise them when they are playing. Children should also be taught to look out for moving vehicles and to never run behind or in front of them.

Drivers too should be more cautious when entering and exiting parking lots. They should drive slowly and keep a lookout for children who may be playing nearby. They should also follow traffic rules and signs in parking areas.

Conclusion

The tragedy that occurred in Hyderabad serves as a reminder of the importance of better parking facilities and increased awareness about the dangers that exist in parking lots. It is the responsibility of apartment complexes, parents, and drivers to ensure the safety of children in these areas. We must all work together to prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :ചൂട് സഹിക്കാനാകാതെ പാർക്കിങ് സ്ഥലത്ത് കിടന്നുറങ്ങി; കാർ ദേഹത്തുകയറി 3 വയസ്സുകാരിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം/