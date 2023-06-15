Dead – Death – Obituary News : Partner’s Heartless Wish: “Let Him Die”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tirthanand Rao’s Suicide Attempt: A Cry for Help

Tirthanand Rao, a well-known face in the Indian television industry, has once again attempted suicide, citing multiple reasons for his drastic action. Tirthanand had previously attempted suicide in 2022, citing financial troubles as the cause. This time, he has blamed his live-in partner for torturing him, which forced him to take such a drastic step. However, what is even more shocking is the response of his girlfriend, who seemed unbothered by Tirthanand’s suicide attempt.

The incident occurred on June 14, when Tirthanand went live on Facebook and consumed phenyl in front of his social media followers. Fortunately, his friends rushed to his house and reported the matter to the police, who promptly admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Tirthanand accused his girlfriend of torture and revealed that he was in a Rs 3-4 Lakh debt because of her. Tirthanand also alleged that the woman was responsible for making him leave his own house, which they formerly shared. As a result, Tirthanand had to survive on the footpath for approximately 10 to 15 days.

Tirthanand’s tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend has been a major cause of concern for him for a while now. In the Facebook live session, Tirthanand shed light on his relationship and revealed that he wanted to get rid of his girlfriend, but she started threatening him. He also alleged that she filed a case against him, which added to his troubles. Frustrated and fed up, Tirthanand stated that he wanted to kill himself.

Tirthanand’s suicide attempt has once again brought to light the issue of mental health and the stigma attached to it. Many people still believe that mental health issues are a sign of weakness and are hesitant to seek help. However, it is essential to understand that mental health is just as important as physical health, and seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

In India, suicide is still a major cause of death, and the number of suicides has been increasing over the years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2019, a total of 139,123 suicides were reported in the country, which translates to a suicide rate of 10.4 per 100,000 population. This is a cause for concern and highlights the need for better mental health awareness and support.

It is crucial to create an environment where people can openly talk about their mental health and seek help without fear of judgment. Mental health support services should be readily available and accessible to everyone. There should be more awareness campaigns and initiatives that aim to reduce the stigma around mental health issues and encourage people to seek help.

It is also essential for family and friends to be supportive and understanding towards individuals struggling with mental health issues. They can play a significant role in helping them seek help and providing emotional support. It is important to remember that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their age, gender, or social status.

In conclusion, Tirthanand Rao’s suicide attempt is a cry for help and highlights the need for better mental health awareness and support. It is high time that we break the stigma around mental health issues and create a society where people can openly talk about their struggles and seek help without judgment. We need to work towards creating a more supportive and understanding environment for individuals struggling with mental health issues. Remember, seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength.

Actor’s partner controversy End-of-life care debate Ethical dilemmas in healthcare Celebrity relationships under scrutiny Public reactions to controversial statements

News Source : Animesh Anand

Source Link :Actor’s live-in partner says, “Let him die”/