Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passenger in Scooter Drowns in Tidal Wave While Crossing Pit

Tragic accident in Nelmaaru: Scooter rider and pillion rider fall into a ditch, resulting in the death of the pillion rider

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in front of the Kanara Bank in Vaikom, where a scooter rider and pillion rider fell into a ditch. The pillion rider, identified as Revathi (42), the wife of Manikandan, who resides in Aluvasherry Shrivallisaadanam, died in the accident.

The Incident Details

According to reports, the incident happened when the scooter, which was being driven by Revathi, lost control and fell into the ditch. Manikandan, who was riding the scooter, managed to escape unharmed. The accident took place near the Pattayarikil road in Karingulam.

The scooter, which was traveling from Kozhikode, ran into trouble in the potholes on the road, causing the rider to lose control. Both the rider and pillion rider fell into the ditch, with one of them falling on top of the other.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Revathi was trapped under the scooter and was rescued by the locals. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Her body was then taken to the Palakkad district hospital mortuary.

The couple has two children, Dhanya Lakshmi and Sreehari, who are currently mourning the loss of their mother.

The Importance of Road Safety

This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety in our society. Potholes and poorly maintained roads can cause accidents and lead to loss of life. It is essential that the relevant authorities take necessary measures to ensure the safety of road users.

Drivers and riders should also be cautious when driving on roads that are not well-maintained. They should be aware of the risks that come with potholes and other road hazards, and take appropriate measures to avoid accidents.

Conclusion

The loss of a life in this tragic incident is a reminder that road safety is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. It is essential that we take necessary measures to ensure the safety of all road users. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Revathi’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :കുഴിയില്‍പ്പെട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞ സ്‌കൂട്ടറിലെ യാത്രക്കാരി ടിപ്പര്‍ലോറിക്കടിയില്‍പ്പെട്ട് മരിച്ചു/