Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Amarapura Mahanayake at 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Supreme Mahanayake of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Passes Away

The Supreme Mahanayake of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Agga-Maha Panditha the Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thera passed away on Tuesday (16) afternoon. The 84-year-old monk was hospitalized for an illness and passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Early Life and Education

Born on December 20th, 1939, as Ediriweera Patabendige Sudathadasa in Dodampahala, Matara, the late Mahanayake Thero decided to enter the order to become a monk on November 25th, 1950. He attended Dodampahala Central College for his primary education and obtained his religious education from the Weeraba Pirivena in Matara. Later, he pursued his higher education at the Vidyaloka Pirivena in Galle. He was ordained on June 17th, 1962.

Service to the Buddha Sasana

The Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Mahanayake Thero was appointed as the Supreme Mahanayake of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya on July 20th, 2021. He rendered great service to the Buddha Sasana during his tenure. He was a pioneer in setting up the Sangha Quarters of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya, establishing the Thapowana Meditation Centers, and launching the Buddhist Education Institution named the Sri Vangeesa Pirivena.

Final Rites

The remains of the late Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Mahanayake Thero will be moved to the Rajagiriya Gothama Thapowanaya for the final rites.

Conclusion

The passing of the Supreme Mahanayake of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya is a great loss to the Buddhist community in Sri Lanka. The Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Mahanayake Thero will always be remembered for his contributions to the Buddha Sasana and his service to the people of Sri Lanka.

Amarapura Supreme Mahanayake death Amarapura Supreme Mahanayake successor Amarapura Buddhist sect leadership Amarapura Mahanayake funeral arrangements Amarapura Mahanayake Buddhist teachings

News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst

Source Link :Amarapura Supreme Mahanayake passes away/