Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Andrew Geoffery: Updates on Death

Remembering the Life of Andrew Geoffery

It is with great sadness that we mourn the unexpected passing of Dalton Andrew Geoffery, lovingly known as ‘Dalts’. He passed away on Saturday, May 6th, at the young age of 26 years old, at his residence. He was the son of the late Rosemary and Peter, who were devoted parents that showered him with love and attention. He was also a beloved brother to Rachel, Joanne, and Eddie, and brother-in-law to Scott. Andrew had a vast number of friends who were touched by his kind spirit and positive energy.

A Tragic Loss

Andrew’s parents had passed away before he was born, leaving him to grow up without them. Peter was devastated when he lost Rosemary, and he had to bear the pain of raising their child on his own. Despite the absence of his parents, Andrew was a resilient person who faced life’s challenges with great courage and determination.

A Final Farewell

Andrew will be laid to rest in St. Michael’s, Grimsargh, on Thursday, May 25th, at 1.30 p.m., following the conclusion of the funeral ceremony. This day has been set aside for his loved ones to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes. There will also be a service of committal held for him at the Preston Crematorium.

A Call to Attend

If you knew Andrew or considered him a friend, it is highly recommended that you attend his burial to show your support and express your condolences. It will be a time for everyone to come together and honor the memory of a remarkable person who touched the lives of so many. Your presence will be greatly appreciated.

In Memory of Andrew Geoffery

Andrew may have left this world too soon, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering spirit. Rest in peace, Andrew, and know that you will be missed dearly.

