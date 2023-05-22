Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Bernard Joseph – Condolences and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bernard Joseph Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

On May 19, 2023, Bernard Joseph passed away peacefully in his home in Feilding at the age of 81. Surrounded by his loving family, Bernard was Ann’s beloved husband and a revered father and father-in-law to Michael, Kelly, Carmel, George, Nicola, Hamish, Luke, and Lyndal. He was also a cherished grandfather to Lourissa, Josh, James, Heidi, Sam, Holly, Ethan, Bella, and Cayden, with Amber and Fraser considering him a great-grandfather.

A Life of Love and Legacy

Bernard Joseph was a man who lived a life of love and legacy. His family was the most important thing to him, and he dedicated his life to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family held him in the highest regard, and his grandchildren looked up to him as an example to follow in their own lives.

A Call for Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Arohanui Hospice. The collecting station is positioned in the foyer of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Huia Street in Taihape. The recipient of these gifts would see them as being of the highest possible quality.

A Celebration of Life

A funeral service, also known as a requiem mass, will be held on May 24, 2023, at one o’clock in the afternoon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taihape, in accordance with the wishes of Bernard’s family. After the service, his funeral and burial will take place in the Taihape Cemetery.

A Final Goodbye

Bernard Joseph will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his legacy will live on through the love he shared with those around him. Rest in peace, Bernard Joseph.

Bernard Joseph death Bernard Joseph funeral arrangements Bernard Joseph obituary announcement Bernard Joseph obituary tribute Bernard Joseph condolences messages

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Bernard Joseph Obituary, Bernard Joseph Has Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/