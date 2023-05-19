Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Passing of Bill Proctor: Update on Obituary”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Bill Proctor

The rugby community mourns the loss of one of its most respected members, Bill Proctor. He was 91 years old and had served as the Honorary President of Dalton Rugby for many years before his passing at the beginning of this year.

A Life of Service to Dalton Rugby

Bill was a dedicated member of Dalton ARLFC, and his contributions to the club were numerous. He began as a player and worked his way up to become president, during which time the club achieved multiple championships. He was also one of the club’s most popular players, remembered for his skill and sportsmanship on the field.

Contributions to the Rugby League Community

In addition to his work with Dalton Rugby, Bill also made significant contributions to the financial stability of BARLA and the Barrow & District League. He was highly respected across the rugby league community at all levels and will be deeply missed.

A Legacy of Development

One of Bill’s legacies was his work in developing the competition for the Barton Townley Cup, which continues to be contested annually. His dedication to the sport and his community will be remembered for years to come.

A Void That Will Not Easily Be Filled

Bill’s passing leaves a void in the rugby community that will not easily be filled. His contributions to Dalton Rugby and the broader rugby league community will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. The entire club sends its condolences to his wife, Eunice, and to every member of their family during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Bill Proctor’s life was marked by his dedication to rugby and his community. His contributions to Dalton Rugby and the broader rugby league community will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Bill.

1. Bill Proctor Funeral

2. Bill Proctor Cause of Death

3. Bill Proctor Legacy

4. Bill Proctor Memorial

5. Bill Proctor Family and Friends

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Bill Proctor Obituary, Death, Bill Proctor has Died – obituary updates/