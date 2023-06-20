Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Bogo City Political Figure ‘Junie’ Martinez

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Bogo City Mayor Celestino “Junie” Martinez Jr. Passes Away at 81

The local government unit of Bogo City in northern Cebu has announced on its social media page the passing of former Bogo City mayor Celestino “Junie” Martinez Jr. The Martinez patriarch died on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 81. The LGU expressed gratitude to Martinez for his service to the public and for being such a good friend.

Martinez’s family did not provide further details on his death, but the flags in Bogo City are flying at half-staff in his honor. Martinez comes from a political family, and his wife Clavel is also a former politician. Incumbent Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez and Vice Mayor Marie Cielo Martinez are the couple’s children. The couple’s other child, Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, is an ex-officio member of the Provincial Board being the president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu Province.

Aside from serving as Bogo City mayor and fourth district congressman on multiple terms, Martinez had also served as the Department of Agriculture’s undersecretary during President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s administration. Martinez was among the gubernatorial candidates in the 2004 general elections, which was won by Gwendolyn Garcia.

The passing of former Mayor Junie Martinez Jr. is a great loss to the people of Bogo City and the entire province of Cebu. He has dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to the development of the city and the province will never be forgotten.

During his time as mayor and congressman, he initiated numerous infrastructure projects that benefited the people of Bogo City and created job opportunities for the locals. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Bogo City College, which provided quality education to the youth and helped them achieve their dreams.

Martinez’s leadership and dedication to public service have set an example for future generations of politicians to follow. He showed that true leadership is not just about holding a position of power but also about serving the people with honesty, integrity, and compassion.

The people of Bogo City and the entire province of Cebu will always remember former Mayor Junie Martinez Jr. for his contributions to their community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to serve the public with dedication and selflessness.

The Martinez family and the people of Bogo City are in mourning, but they can take comfort in the fact that former Mayor Junie Martinez Jr. has left a lasting impact on their community. His memory will live on, and his contributions to the development of Bogo City and the province of Cebu will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, former Mayor Junie Martinez Jr.

News Source : SUNSTAR

Source Link :Bogo City political patriarch ‘Junie’ Martinez passes away/