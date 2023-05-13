Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Carol Mack: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Carol Mack: A Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol A. Mack, who resided on Washburn Avenue. She passed away on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Olean General Hospital. Carol was born on November 29th, 1940, in Olean, to Carlyle M. and Beatrice M. Knight Rich.

Early Life and Education

Carol spent her entire childhood in Franklinville and attended Delevan Machias High School, from which she graduated in 1958. She then pursued her studies at Buffalo State College.

A Career of Service

In 1967, Carol began her career as an examiner for the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, where she remained until her retirement in 1997. She served with dedication and commitment for a total of 30 years.

Loving Hobbies and Interests

Embroidering, crocheting, knitting mittens, and going on vacations were some of Carol’s favourite hobbies. She also attended the services of the Franklinville First Baptist Church regularly.

Fond Family Memories

Carol wed her devoted spouse, Clarence I. Mack, on June 24, 1961, in Farmersville Station, and he survives her. She is also survived by two daughters, Claudia J. Mack of Charleston, South Carolina, and Cindy J. Mack of Olean; two granddaughters, Layne Mack and Allison Mack; a sister, Lois I. Lester of Cuba; a niece, Beth Rhodes; and two nephews, Timothy Chapman and Ronald Chapman; and a sister-in-law, Lois I. Lester of Cuba.

Final Farewell and Interment

Friends and family can pay their respects at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, located at 7 North Main Street in Franklinville, New York 14737, on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Franklinville First Baptist Church on May 16 at 1:00 p.m. on that date. The ceremony will be presided over by the Reverend Mark Palmisano, Pastor. Mount Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville will be the location of the interment.

A Life Well-Lived

Carol Mack was a dedicated public servant, a loving wife and mother, and a cherished member of her community. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Carol.

