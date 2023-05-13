Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Claudia J. Giese – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Claudia J. Giese Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

Claudia J. Giese passed away unexpectedly in Farmington, CT, on May 9, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born to Clarence and Alberta Giese but tragically lost them at a young age in 1951. Claudia spent her childhood in Vienna, where she attended local schools and developed a love for foreign languages.

Education and Career

After high school, Claudia pursued her passion for foreign languages by studying interpretation at Vienna University. She later moved to California with her brother and earned a BA in English from Santa Clara University in 1973. In 1977, Claudia made her way to Boston and eventually found work with a travel firm in Vermont. In 1985, she married Matthew Conklin in Guilford and settled down in the area.

Interests and Hobbies

Claudia was a woman of many interests and hobbies. She loved reading non-fiction, gardening, and spending time in nature. She had a special fondness for birds and the forest, and regularly went on walks with her friends. Her two cats, Topsey and Turvey, were her beloved companions. Claudia was also a Sudoku specialist, enjoyed classical music, and even tolerated her husband’s love of rock and roll.

Volunteering and Travel

In addition to her hobbies, Claudia was a dedicated volunteer for organizations such as Westminster Cares and Meals on Wheels. She also loved to travel and visited Italy, Britain, Australia, and various parts of the United States.

Family and Legacy

Claudia is survived by her husband Matthew, her sister Ericka Stever of Weehawken, NJ, and her cousin Sarah Giese of Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ben Giese. Claudia was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

“I loved Claudia. Everybody who met her knew she was kind. Claudia was nice, honest, and true. She had a way with people. She is my heart, light, and heaven, bringing joy to all. Claudia was divine. I can only thank you for being my wife and loving partner.” – Matt

In Conclusion

Claudia J. Giese lived a full and meaningful life. She pursued her passions, made a difference in her community, and touched the hearts of those around her. She will be remembered as a kind and loving wife, sister, and friend. Rest in peace, Claudia.

