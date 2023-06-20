Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Curtis Schurkamp, Modesto CA Consultant

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Curtis Schurkamp

The healthcare community in Modesto, California, is in shock and sorrow following the untimely demise of Curtis Schurkamp, a venerated Bayer HealthCare Diabetes Care consultant. His sudden departure is a massive blow to his close-knit family and the broader healthcare fraternity that regarded him as a beacon of wisdom and dedication. Curtis was a stalwart whose life was dedicated to serving others.

Curtis Schurkamp Death And Obituary

Modesto, CA, was deeply saddened this week by news of the death of Curtis Schurkamp circulated, a beloved Bayer HealthCare Diabetes Care consultant and community member. The impact of Schurkamp’s passing reverberates across California, where he was revered not just for his exceptional work as a consultant but also for his compassionate heart, profound intellect, and indomitable spirit. His journey has left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals, and his absence will be deeply felt.

A Life Dedicated to Family

Born and raised in Modesto, Curtis Schurkamp’s life was a testament to the strength of bonds formed in youth. He shared an unforgettable and enduring friendship with Michael, a friendship that began when they were in the sixth grade. After being apart for six years, the pair reunited and discovered a connection that transcended their shared past, a connection that felt like destiny.

Curtis Schurkamp’s legacy is not confined to his professional accolades but also encompasses his role as a devoted father. When he and his wife Shannon were blessed with their son Zachary, they were filled with awe and joy. They considered Zachary a miracle and their most cherished gift. In his personal life, Curtis Schurkamp was known for his boundless love for his family.

Passionate About Diabetes Care

Curtis Schurkamp was well-known in Modesto and the broader California area for his work as a consultant with Bayer HealthCare’s Diabetes Care. He was deeply respected for his knowledge and passion for his work. Likewise, his work involved guiding and advising renowned healthcare providers in their battle against diabetes. His premature death marks an immeasurable loss for the healthcare community, as his expertise and dedication played a critical role in shaping and driving forward diabetes care in the region.

Carrying Forward His Legacy

Although Curtis Schurkamp’s absence creates an irreplaceable void, his family and the people he impacted continue to carry forward his legacy. His colleagues at Bayer HealthCare and his clients expressed their deep sorrow and conveyed their condolences to his family. Despite this significant loss, Curtis Schurkamp’s family finds strength in their loving bonds.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their son, Zachary A. Craze; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Marie Sliski; his sister-in-law, Sarah Marie West; his grandparents-in-law, Franklin and June Leuthold and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. While Curtis Schurkamp’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, his spirit, values, and legacy live on in his family and those he touched. His life’s journey is a beacon of hope and strength for those who know him. His story will continue to inspire others to live lives of compassion, courage, and commitment.

