Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Derrick Brain: Updates

Derrick Brain Obituary: Remembering a Devoted Parent and Loving Grandfather

Derrick Brain, who passed away on April 30, 2023, at the age of 71, was a caring and devoted parent to his stepson Gary, as well as a beloved father-in-law to Gary’s wife Kim. He was also a cherished grandfather to Alicia and a brother to Kathy, and will be remembered warmly by all his relatives and friends.

A Life of Dedication

Throughout his life, Derrick was deeply committed to his family. He cared for Alicia and Kathy as if they were his own children, and was a constant source of love and support to Gary and Kim.

Diane, who was married to Derrick for many years, loved him dearly and appreciated his unwavering devotion. To all who knew him, Derrick was a kind and generous soul, always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear.

A Fond Farewell

Derrick’s memorial ceremony will be held at the Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday, May 30, at twelve o’clock in the afternoon. The event will coincide with the funeral ceremony, as plans have been made for a later funeral or memorial service.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in comfortable and confident clothing, in keeping with Derrick’s wishes. The ceremony will be a time to honor and celebrate the life of a devoted parent, loving grandfather, and beloved friend, whose memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

In Loving Memory

Derrick Brain may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His legacy of love, dedication, and kindness will endure, and he will remain forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Derrick Brain.

