Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Dr. Geoff Mykleby

Dr. Geoff Mykleby, the husband of retired anchor Kathy Mykleby, has passed away after battling a rare form of cancer. He was 70 years old at the time of his passing. Dr. Mykleby was a prominent dentist with an extensive list of patients and was proud to be the Milwaukee Brewers team dentist. He was also an accomplished competitive swimmer and continued to train for events despite his illness.

Dr. Mykleby’s diagnosis was featured on WISN 12 News in 2018, where he spoke about how swimming helped him fight his illness. The couple was married for 45 years, and their marriage was described as happy, exciting, and never dull. Dr. Mykleby’s passing has left a significant impact on the WISN 12 News family and the community.

Dr. Mykleby was a well-respected dentist in the Milwaukee area and had a successful practice. He was known for his dedication to his patients and his passion for his work. He was also an active member of the community, volunteering his time and resources to various organizations and causes.

In addition to his work and swimming, Dr. Mykleby was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring new places with his wife. He was also a devoted family man, and his grandchildren were a significant source of joy and pride for him.

Dr. Mykleby’s passing has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew him. His warm personality, infectious smile, and love for life will be greatly missed. The WISN 12 News family has expressed their condolences and support for Kathy Mykleby during this difficult time.

Dr. Mykleby’s passing serves as a reminder of the importance of cancer research and early detection. Rare forms of cancer can be challenging to diagnose and treat, and more resources are needed to find effective treatments and cures. Dr. Mykleby’s legacy will live on through his family, patients, and the community he served.

In conclusion, Dr. Geoff Mykleby was a well-respected dentist, accomplished swimmer, and devoted family man who will be greatly missed. His passing is a reminder of the importance of cancer research and early detection and the impact that rare forms of cancer can have on individuals and their families. The WISN 12 News family and the community will continue to honor his legacy.

News Source : WISN

Source Link :Dr. Geoff Mykleby has died/