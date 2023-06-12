Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Dwight Allen at WFIN

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dwight Allen: The Longtime Host of “Racing World” and “A Second Look at Sports”

The world of sports broadcasting has lost one of its most beloved figures. Dwight Allen, the longtime host of WFIN’s “Racing World” and “A Second Look at Sports,” passed away on Saturday at the age of 82. His death has left a void in the hearts of sports fans and colleagues alike.

A Career in Sports Broadcasting

For more than two decades, Dwight Allen was a familiar voice on the airwaves. He hosted “Racing World,” a show dedicated to the world of motorsports, and “A Second Look at Sports,” which explored the intersection of sports and faith. His shows were syndicated and broadcast on over 600 radio stations across the country, making him a household name among sports fans.

But Dwight was more than just a broadcaster. He was a passionate sports enthusiast who loved everything from football to auto racing. He had a deep knowledge of the sports world and was always eager to share his insights and opinions with his listeners.

Combining Sports and Faith

One of Dwight’s greatest achievements was his show “A Second Look at Sports.” He created the show because he wanted to combine his love of sports with his faith. He believed that sports could be a powerful way to bring people together and to inspire them to do great things. His show explored the deeper meaning behind sports events and celebrated the athletes who used their platform to make a positive impact on the world.

The show was a huge success and was broadcast on over 600 radio stations across the country. Dwight loved doing the show and had the opportunity to meet many amazing people along the way, including Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs.

A Legacy of Excellence

Dwight Allen’s legacy in sports broadcasting is one of excellence and dedication. He was a beloved figure in the world of sports and will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues. His passing is a reminder that even in the fast-paced world of sports, it is the people who make a lasting impact. Dwight Allen was one of those people, and his contributions to the world of sports broadcasting will be remembered for years to come.

Visitation for Dwight Allen will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 5 – 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 West Sandusky Street, Findlay. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Dwight Allen may be gone, but his legacy lives on through his work and the memories he created. He was a true pioneer in sports broadcasting and a man who will always be remembered with affection and respect.

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

Source Link :WFIN’s Dwight Allen Passes Away/