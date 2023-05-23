Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Dylan Cline: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dylan Cline Obituary: Fatal Collision on US Route 36 in Miami County

On Tuesday, a collision similar to the one that occurred on Monday on US Route 36 in Miami County, Ohio resulted in the death of one individual. The victim was identified as Dylan Cline, a 30-year-old resident of Piqua, Ohio.

Identity of Victim Confirmed

The Ohio State Highway Patrol provided information that led to the identification of Dylan Cline as the deceased. Cline called Piqua his home and was driving a Nissan Rogue in the westbound lane of US Route 36 when the incident occurred.

Preliminary Findings of the Investigation

According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, Cline was moving to the left of the center line when driving on the highway at the time of the collision. The investigation is still ongoing.

Collision Details

The collision involved a tractor-trailer combination traveling westbound on US Route 36, which collided with another vehicle at a head-on angle. The second vehicle was moving in an easterly direction before the accident.

Death of Passenger

The collision was responsible for the death of a passenger who was traveling in the other vehicle before it was involved in the accident.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and further details are yet to be released. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Dylan Cline in this difficult time.

