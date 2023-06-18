Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Ebenezer Elementary School’s Head Teacher, Dana Wright

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dana Wright Obituary – Death: Ebenezer Elementary School Head Teacher, Dana Wright Passes Away

According to an online obituary posted on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Ebenezer Elementary School Head Teacher, Dana Wright has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Ebenezer Elementary share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our principal and friend, Dana Wright. Mrs. Wright was an outstanding leader and a treasured friend to many within our community. She loved the students, staff, and families dearly and strived to make EES the best school possible under her leadership. We mourn alongside her husband Wade and their daughter Ansleigh during this difficult time. We ask that you keep the Wright family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Dana Wright was not just a Head Teacher, but an outstanding leader who was dedicated to making Ebenezer Elementary School the best it could be. She was not only respected but also revered by many within her community. She loved her students, staff, and families and worked tirelessly to ensure that every child who walked through the doors of EES received the best education possible.

Mrs. Wright was a beacon of hope and a guiding light to many of her students, and her absence will undoubtedly be felt by all those whose lives she touched. Her passing is a great loss to the education community, and she will always be remembered for her unwavering commitment to excellence in education.

The memory of Dana Wright will live on forever through the countless lives she has touched, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of educators for many years to come. She will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated educator who worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of her students.

As we mourn the loss of this exceptional individual, let us take a moment to reflect on the many ways in which she touched our lives. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time. We pray that they find the strength and comfort they need to get through this challenging time.

In conclusion, we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dana Wright. We share in your grief and pray that you find comfort in the memories of the wonderful times you shared with her. May her soul rest in peace.

Feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

Ebenezer Elementary School Dana Wright Head Teacher Passes Away Mourning and Condolences

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Ebenezer Elementary School Head Teacher, Dana Wright Passes Away – TOP INFO GUIDE/