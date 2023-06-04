Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Ex-Servicemen Department Chairman of Congress

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Retired Major Ved Prakash, Chairman of Congress Ex-Servicemen Organisation, Passes Away

The ex-servicemen organisation of Congress mourns the loss of their beloved chairman, Retired Major Ved Prakash, who passed away after losing his balance while walking. The police confirmed the news on Saturday, stating that they received information from the Armed Forces Clinic at KG Marg regarding the death of a person inside the AICC office.

Active Member of AICC and Ex-Servicemen Organisation

The police investigation revealed that Prakash, aged 84, was an active member of the AICC and chairman of the ex-servicemen organisation of the party. Upon inquiry, the police found that he lost his balance while walking, fell down, injured his forehead, and fell unconscious. Co-workers immediately took him to the Armed Forces Clinic, where he was declared dead.

No foul play is suspected by the family, and the police have initiated inquest proceedings. The incident has left the Congress party in mourning, with top leaders expressing their condolences.

Condolences Pour In from Congress Leaders

The news of Ved Prakash’s demise has left Congress leaders and members heartbroken. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his deep pain and said, “I am deeply pained by the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was associated with the Congress party for decades and played an important role in the ex-servicemen department.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to express his sadness, “News of the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji… an important member of the Congress family, is saddening. Always devoted to the country, Major Sahab’s death is an irreparable loss to the Congress family.”

A Remarkable Career in the Indian Army

Ved Prakash had a remarkable career in the Indian Army, serving the nation for several years before joining politics. He was a respected figure among ex-servicemen and had been actively involved in the welfare of veterans.

His passing away has left a void in the Congress party and the ex-servicemen community. His contributions to the country and the party will always be remembered and cherished.

A Loss to the Nation

Ved Prakash’s demise is not just a loss to the Congress party but also a loss to the nation. His dedication to serving the country and his selfless contributions to the welfare of ex-servicemen will always be remembered.

The nation mourns the loss of a true patriot and a remarkable leader. Ved Prakash’s legacy will always inspire generations to come, and his contributions to the country will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Chairman of Cong’s ex-servicemen dept passes away/