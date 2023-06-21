Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Former Deputy PM Vu Khoan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan Passes Away at 86

Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan passed away in Hanoi on June 21 morning at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by his family, who stated that he had been suffering from a prolonged illness before his passing.

A Life of Service

Vu Khoan was born on September 3, 1939, in the central province of Nghe An. He graduated from the Institute of International Relations in Moscow, Russia, and began his career as a diplomat. He served as the Vietnamese ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1980 to 1985 and later as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1985 to 1988.

During his time as Deputy Prime Minister from 1997 to 2002, Vu Khoan played a crucial role in establishing Vietnam’s foreign relations. He was instrumental in the normalization of relations between Vietnam and the United States, which had been strained since the end of the Vietnam War. He also played a key role in Vietnam’s admission to the World Trade Organization in 2007.

After retiring from politics, Vu Khoan continued to serve his country as an advisor on foreign affairs to the Vietnamese government. He was highly respected for his knowledge and experience in diplomatic relations.

A Legacy of Diplomacy

Vu Khoan’s passing is a great loss to Vietnam’s diplomatic community. He was admired for his intelligence, dedication, and professionalism. His legacy will be felt for years to come, as he played a critical role in shaping Vietnam’s foreign policy.

Many of Vu Khoan’s colleagues and friends have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan. He was a great diplomat and a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung also paid tribute to Vu Khoan, saying, “He was a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving his country. His contributions to Vietnam’s diplomatic relations will be remembered forever.”

The End of an Era

Vu Khoan’s passing marks the end of an era in Vietnam’s politics. He was one of the last remaining figures from the generation of leaders who fought for Vietnam’s independence and guided the country through the challenges of the post-war period.

His passing is a reminder of the importance of preserving the legacy of Vietnam’s founding fathers and the need to continue their work in building a prosperous and peaceful future for the nation.

A Final Farewell

Vu Khoan’s funeral will be held in Hanoi on June 24, with leaders from across Vietnam’s political spectrum expected to attend. His passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and respect from the Vietnamese people, who recognize the immense contributions he made to his country.

As Vietnam mourns the loss of one of its greatest statesmen, we can take solace in the knowledge that Vu Khoan’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Vietnamese leaders.

News Source : VOV.VN

Source Link :Former Deputy PM Vu Khoan passes away/