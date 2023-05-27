Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Former Editor of The Nation, Ashraf Mumtaz

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

LAHORE – Former Editor of The Nation Ashraf Mumtaz passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. His funeral prayers were held at a local mosque in Lahore on Saturday.

Mumtaz was a veteran journalist with over 40 years of experience in the field. He served as the editor of The Nation, one of Pakistan’s leading English-language newspapers, from 2012 to 2015. Prior to that, he worked as the editor of Business Recorder, a financial daily, for 15 years.

Mumtaz was known for his fearless journalism and his commitment to the truth. He was a vocal critic of the government and was not afraid to speak out against corruption and injustice. His editorials were widely read and respected for their insightful analysis and incisive commentary.

Mumtaz was also a mentor to many young journalists, and he was known for his generosity and kindness. He was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others, and he was a beloved figure in the journalism community.

The news of Mumtaz’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from journalists and public figures across Pakistan. Many have paid tribute to him on social media, recalling his contributions to the field of journalism and his unwavering commitment to the truth.

Mumtaz’s death is a great loss to the journalism community in Pakistan. His legacy will live on through the work of the many journalists he mentored and inspired, and through the ongoing struggle for press freedom and the pursuit of truth.

Heading 2: Mumtaz’s Contributions to Journalism

Ashraf Mumtaz was an accomplished journalist with a long and distinguished career. He began his career as a reporter for the Daily Times in Lahore in the 1970s, and went on to work for a number of other newspapers before joining Business Recorder in 1990.

During his tenure as the editor of Business Recorder, Mumtaz transformed the publication into one of the most respected financial dailies in Pakistan. He was known for his in-depth analysis of economic and financial issues, and his editorials were widely read and respected.

In 2012, Mumtaz was appointed as the editor of The Nation, one of Pakistan’s leading English-language newspapers. During his tenure, he continued to uphold his commitment to fearless journalism and the pursuit of truth. He was a vocal critic of the government and was not afraid to speak out against corruption and injustice.

Mumtaz’s contributions to journalism in Pakistan were significant. He was a mentor to many young journalists, and he was known for his generosity and kindness. He was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others, and he was a beloved figure in the journalism community.

Heading 3: Mumtaz’s Legacy

Ashraf Mumtaz’s legacy will live on through the work of the many journalists he mentored and inspired. He was a staunch advocate for press freedom and the pursuit of truth, and his commitment to these values will continue to inspire future generations of journalists in Pakistan.

Mumtaz’s death is a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society. Journalists like Mumtaz play a critical role in holding those in power accountable and shining a light on corruption and injustice. Their work is essential to the functioning of a healthy democracy, and their legacy must be protected and upheld.

As we mourn the loss of Ashraf Mumtaz, we must also redouble our efforts to protect press freedom and the pursuit of truth. We must continue to support and empower journalists who are committed to these values, and we must work together to create a society where the free and independent press can flourish. This is the best way to honor the legacy of Ashraf Mumtaz and the many other journalists who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of truth and justice.

Ashraf Mumtaz The Nation Editor Journalism Obituary

News Source : taboolanews.com

Source Link :Former Editor Reporting The Nation Ashraf Mumtaz passes away/