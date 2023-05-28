Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Former JPMC Executive Director Dr. Seemi Jamali

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Executive Director of JPMC Karachi, Dr. Semi Jamali Passes Away

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Semi Jamali, the former Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi. Dr. Jamali passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Karachi. She was 61 years old.

Her Illness

Dr. Jamali had been suffering from cancer and had been hospitalized for several days before her passing. Despite her illness, Dr. Jamali continued to work tirelessly for the betterment of the medical field in Pakistan. Her dedication and commitment to her profession were unwavering until her last breath.

Her Achievements

Dr. Jamali was a renowned figure in the medical field in Pakistan. She was highly respected for her exceptional services and contributions to the field of medicine. Her relentless efforts in improving healthcare services in the country earned her the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

Throughout her career, Dr. Jamali worked towards improving the quality of medical care and services provided to patients in the country. She was a strong advocate for providing equal healthcare services to all, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Condolences Pour In

Dr. Jamali’s passing has left a deep void in the medical community in Pakistan. Her dedication, commitment, and contributions to the field of medicine will always be remembered and cherished.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed their deep sorrow over Dr. Jamali’s demise. They have extended their condolences to her family and praised her outstanding contributions to the medical field in Pakistan.

Final Thoughts

Dr. Semi Jamali’s passing is a great loss to the medical community in Pakistan. She was a remarkable individual whose dedication and commitment to her profession were unparalleled. Her contributions to the field of medicine will continue to inspire future generations of medical practitioners in the country.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Dr. Jamali’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

