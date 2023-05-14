Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Gary Campbell, Founder of Miami Valley Power Equipment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gary Campbell Obituary, Death: Founder and Owner of MVP Passes Away

The founder and owner of MVP, Gary L. Campbell, has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. It is with deep remorse that we convey this information to you. Gary’s interest in outdoor power equipment was more than just a profession, it was a passion that drove him to get up every morning and go to work.

Dedication to His Work

Since the inception of MVP in 2019, Gary had been grateful for every customer that had given the company the opportunity to earn their business. He worked in this industry for 45 years, and many of his customers became his friends. Gary was dedicated to providing the best sales and service in southwest Ohio.

Gratitude to the Community

Gary was grateful to the community that extended a friendly reception to him and his family. In recognition of his contributions, MVP’s offices will be closed on Friday, May 19th to honor Gary’s memory. Business will resume on Saturday, the 20th of May.

Preserving Gary’s Vision

During this difficult time, the company asks for patience and understanding from its customers. Gary’s vision for MVP was to preserve its place in the family and ensure that customers in southwest Ohio continue to receive the best sales and service possible. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, MVP’s standard operating hours will remain unchanged.

Final Words

Gary’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and the community he served. He will be remembered for his dedication to his work and his passion for outdoor power equipment. The MVP team would like to express their gratitude to everyone for their support and understanding during this trying time.

Miami Valley Power Equipment Founder Pass Away Obituary Updates Death

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Gary Campbell Obituary, Death, Miami Valley Power Equipment Founder Has Passed Away – obituary updates/