Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Hayes Morgheim: Cause of Death?

Remembering Hayes Morgheim: A Life Cut Short

Hayes Morgheim, aged 23 at the time of his passing, was a beloved individual who tragically lost his life on June 4, 2023. He resided in Grand Island, Nebraska. Hayes was born on April 19, 2000, in Omaha, Nebraska, and grew up in Springfield, Missouri. In the fall of 2020, he returned to Nebraska with his mother, Renee Morgheim.

Tragically, Hayes Morgheim lost his life while bravely standing up for others, ultimately paying the ultimate price. He exhibited immense courage and selflessness in the face of danger.

A Lovable Person

Hayes Morgheim was described as a lovable person. He had a kind soul, a quirky sense of humor, and a deep devotion to his family. Hayes was known to bring laughter and joy to those who were close to him.

His cousins, Brenna, Oliver, and Tara Douglas, loved him like a brother, highlighting the strong bond he shared with his family. Additionally, Hayes’ love for animals and his passion for standing up for others further reflect his caring and compassionate nature. Overall, the details suggest that Hayes was indeed a lovable individual.

The Funeral Service

The funeral service for Hayes Morgheim was held on Saturday, June 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Grand Island, Nebraska, with Reverend Scott Jones officiating. Prior to the service, visitation took place on June 9th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made in Hayes Morgheim’s name to Hope Harbor in Grand Island, Nebraska, to support victims of domestic abuse.

The Tragic Incident

Hayes Morgheim, who was Emily Goodell’s boyfriend, tragically lost his life during the incident. Rex Goodell, Emily’s husband, reportedly shot Hayes multiple times outside the house belonging to Hayes’ mother. It appears that Hayes valiantly attempted to protect Emily, whom he had recently met online. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, he was fatally wounded during the shooting.

On June 4, 2023, 23-year-old Emily Goodell and her husband, Rex Goodell, got married. However, just 72 days later, a tragic murder-suicide occurred involving the couple. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 am local time. The harrowing events unfolded at the house of Hayes Morgheim’s mother, located on West Arizona Avenue. Rex, potentially tracking his wife’s whereabouts through her phone, followed her to Hayes’ mother’s house. Arriving at around 2:15 am, Rex shot Hayes multiple times outside the house. He then entered the residence and fatally shot his wife, Emily Goodell.

Tragically, Hayes Morgheim lost his life while attempting to protect Emily during the shooting. Hayes’ family believes he died a heroic death while defending a woman he had recently met online. It is not specified in the information what exactly happened to Hayes following the incident, but it can be inferred that he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Upon realizing that the police had arrived, Rex Goodell reportedly panicked. He subsequently turned the gun on himself, taking his own life. Law enforcement officials confirmed that they did not fire any shots upon their arrival. Authorities suspect that Rex, aware that he would likely be apprehended, committed suicide after killing Emily and her alleged boyfriend, Hayes Morgheim. It is believed that the shooting was the result of a heated argument between Emily and Rex that escalated to a violent confrontation. The incident is indeed a tragic and devastating event, resulting in the loss of multiple lives. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials will likely continue to gather evidence and information to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Hayes Morgheim Family

Hayes is survived by his loving mother, Renee Hoskins Morgheim, who resides in Grand Island, Nebraska. His maternal grandparents are Jack and Leanna Hoskins from Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Additionally, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Virginia Morgheim, and his paternal uncles, Jeff Morgheim and Ryan Carter. Hayes was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Morgheim, and his great-grandmother, Wilma Cravens.

Throughout his life, Hayes had a variety of interests and passions. He enjoyed playing soccer, visiting his aunt and uncle’s farm (Tom and Beth Douglas), and watching Cardinals baseball with his father. Hayes shared a close bond with his cousins Brenna, Oliver, and Tara Douglas, who regarded him as a brother. He was known for being an avid reader, a skilled gamer, and a kind-hearted individual. Hayes had a deep love for animals and held a strong devotion to his family. Although he tended to be shy, he possessed a quirky sense of humor that would bring laughter to those closest to him.

The passing of Hayes Morgheim is a great loss to his family and friends. His death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of standing up for what is right. Hayes will be remembered as a lovable person who made a positive impact on the lives of those around him. Rest in peace, Hayes.

