Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Ian Gibson, Reliant Owners Club Member – Updates

Remembering Ian Gibson: A Tribute to a Dedicated Member of Chard Branch

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden passing of Ian Gibson, a valued member of our Chard Branch. His death has left us with a heavy heart, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

A Passionate Club Member

Ian, along with his wife Teresa, was an active participant in various club activities for over four decades. They were dedicated members of the Exeter Branch and later the Chard Branch, participating consistently in rallies and events held throughout the country. Ian was known for his sense of humor, his tricycles, bond bugs, kilts, and other fancy dress gear.

A National Secretary and a Traveler

Aside from his passion for the club, Ian also served as the National Secretary for a certain amount of time. Due to his work, he had to travel frequently, but he always made sure to serve the organization to the best of his abilities over the years. He was a committed member of the club, and his contribution will always be remembered.

An Incredible Loss

The news of Ian’s passing came as a total surprise, leaving us with an overwhelming feeling of loss. We will miss him tremendously, and his absence will be felt on a daily basis. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with Ian’s daughter, his grandchildren, and the rest of his family. We are keeping them in our prayers and thoughts because we care deeply about them.

A Final Goodbye

Ian was a dear friend and a dedicated member of our Chard Branch. We will never forget his contribution to the club and his infectious sense of humor. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and hope that they find comfort in the memories they shared with him. Rest in Peace, Ian. You will be missed dearly.

