Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan

Remembering the Legacy of Industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan

The passing of Karumuttu T Kannan, chairman of Tamil Nadu-based Thiagarajar Mills and an independent member of TVS Motor’s board of directors, has left a void in the Indian textile industry and education sector. Aged 70, Kannan was not only an accomplished industrialist but also a philanthropist and educationalist who dedicated his life to making a positive impact on society.

Kannan was the son of the late industrialist and philanthropist Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar, who founded Thiagarajar Mills in 1936, and had inherited his father’s passion for the textile industry. He graduated in business administration from Madurai University and had a wide range of experience in the textile industry. He held the position of chairman of the textiles committee, Mumbai, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Mumbai, and chairman of the South India Mills’ Association during 1990-92. He was also the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region, Chennai, and a member of the southern regional board of the Industrial Development Bank of India.

However, Kannan’s contributions to society extended beyond the textile industry. He was a leading educationalist and the president of Thiagarajar College, Madurai. His commitment to education was evident through his role as the chairman of the Madurai Kamaraj University Foundation and the Indian Institute of Management, Indore. Kannan believed in the power of education to transform lives and communities. He once said, “Education is the most powerful tool to empower individuals, families, and communities, and to promote social and economic development.”

Kannan was not only a successful industrialist and educationalist but also a man with a tremendous social conscience who gave back to society. He was a philanthropist who believed in supporting various social causes. He established the Karumuttu Centre for Palliative Care, which provides free palliative care services to terminally ill patients in Madurai, and the Karumuttu Educational Trust, which provides scholarships to economically disadvantaged students.

Kannan’s legacy will live on through his family and the organizations he was involved in. He is survived by his wife Uma Kannan, daughters Visalakshi and Radha, and son Hari Thiagarajan, who is the executive director of Thiagarajar Mills. His son, Hari Thiagarajan, said, “My father was a visionary who always thought about the long-term and believed in creating sustainable businesses that would benefit society. He was a mentor to many and will be deeply missed.”

Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, TVS Motor Company, also paid tribute to Kannan, saying, “Kannan had a rare prescience and sharp business acumen, but above all he was a man with tremendous social conscience who gave so much to society.”

In conclusion, Karumuttu T Kannan’s passing is a loss not only to his family and friends but also to the Indian textile industry and education sector. He was a man who believed in making a positive impact on society and dedicated his life to doing so. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence in their chosen fields while also giving back to society.

News Source : FE Bureau

