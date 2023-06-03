Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Irish Eurovision star Roy Taylor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Eurovision Entrant Roy Taylor Dies After Long Battle with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Eurovision entrant Roy Taylor has died following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease. The musician’s family confirmed the news in a post shared on Taylor’s charity Watch Your Back MND social media page.

A Musician and Advocacy for Motor Neurone Disease

Taylor was a singer and bass player in the band Jump The Gun, who were Ireland’s representatives for the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988. Their song ‘Take Me Home’ scored 79 points and finished eighth. French-Canadian singer Celine Dion won the contest that year.

The father of four was an avid campaigner for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and released several singles to fundraise for research into the condition since his diagnosis in 2018.

Motor Neurone Disease

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rare condition that progressively damages parts of the nervous system. This leads to muscle weakness, often with visible wasting. There’s no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person’s daily life.

“This disease is not untreatable. It’s underfunded,” Taylor told RTE in 2019. “Funding for research is essential. That’s what keeps me going too, because I know it’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when this disease will be beaten,” he said.

Remembering Roy Taylor

Taylor is survived by his wife Lisa, and his children Adam, Terence, Aaron and Ella. “It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the passing of our dad and hero Roy Taylor,” they wrote. “Through his infectious positivity over the last number of years he achieved so much in the fight against MND. His work has helped the world get closer to be free of MND. And for that we are bursting with pride. An amazing dad and amazing person and an amazing musician. To everyone who supported us, you all know who you are. We love you all and he loved you all.”

Despite his illness, Taylor continued to be an inspiration to many. His dedication to raising awareness of MND and his fundraising efforts have made a significant impact in the fight against the disease. He will be remembered as a talented musician and a true advocate for those living with MND.

News Source : Hotpress

Source Link :Irish Eurovision star Roy Taylor has passed away/