Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Passing of James Kendrick: Memorial Service by FH”

Remembering the Life and Legacy of James Lavonne Kendrick Sr.

On May 22, 2023, the world lost a great man. James Lavonne Kendrick Sr. passed away at the age of 76 after a heroic battle against his illness. He had been a patient at Huntsville Hospital for a week before his passing. Mr. Kendrick had recently made the decision to make the town of Grant, Alabama his permanent residence.

Dedication to Faith

Mr. Kendrick was a member of the Scottsboro Church and was known for his unwavering dedication to the ethical commandments established by Jesus Christ. He never made exceptions to these precepts and was particularly renowned for his adherence to the Ten Commandments throughout his life. His faith was a guiding force in his personal and professional life.

Leadership and Professional Accomplishments

As the founder of JO Kendrick and Associates, Mr. Kendrick served as the company’s president for a substantial length of time. He was a natural leader and took over the company’s leadership with ease. However, he recognized that the activities he participated in that involved a group effort brought him an extraordinary degree of personal satisfaction.

A Life Well-Lived

James Lavonne Kendrick Sr. lived a life that was filled with dedication, leadership, and faith. He will be remembered for his commitment to ethical principles and his contributions to the business world. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, Mr. Kendrick.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :James Kendrick Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of James Kendrick – fh memorial/