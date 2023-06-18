Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Jeanne Rees, Math Teacher at Northfield Mount Hermon School

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jeanne Segal Rees Obituary: A Lifelong Champion of Education and Excellence

We regret to inform you of the passing of Jeanne Segal Rees P ’91, ’99, a longtime math teacher and dorm head at NMH, who passed away on Friday, June 9. Jeanne and her husband John, a lifelong chemistry teacher and coach, moved to campus in 1979 and took over as co-dorm heads of the wonderful Cottage 5 (Manchester) and then the Wallace and North Farmhouse residence halls.

A Legacy of Teaching and Mentoring

Jeanne was a dean of the Mount Hermon Campus, a member of the core team, and a math tutor for many years. In 2009, she was honored for her extraordinary contributions to NMH by receiving the prestigious William H. Morrow Award. Even after her retirement in 2009, Jeanne continued to work as a tutor for NMH students and make annual trips back to campus for events like reunions, pie-eating contests, and Batty Roundball Classics.

With Stage IV Lung Cancer, Jeanne was determined to spend time with her loved ones and continued to travel extensively around the United States with her husband John. She always made sure to document her travels with images of her amazing children and grandchildren, as well as her reunions with former students, advisees, and other alumni and former coworkers.

A Champion of Individuals and Causes

Jeanne was a lifelong champion of countless individuals and causes, and her influence on the lives of those she touched will last forever. She leaves behind her husband John, sons Jonah (’91) and Sam (’99), daughters-in-law Christina and Jill, grandchildren Zach, Owen, and Laila, sister Linda Plaut, brother-in-law Frank Plaut, sister-in-law Susan Rees, brother-in-law Fred Rees, and many of the students she taught and cared for.

Memorial Service

Jeanne’s memorial service will be conducted at Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 12, 2023 (more information to come).

Rest in peace, Jeanne Segal Rees.

