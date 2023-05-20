Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of John R. King: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John R. King Obituary, Death

We are sorry to inform you that John R. King (Staten Island, New York) passed away on May 17, 2023. It is with deep regret that we share this news with you. Staten Island, New York was where he spent his entire childhood. Despite the fact that we feel a deep sense of regret at having to share this information with you, we are doing so.

We are compelled to impart this knowledge upon you at this critical point, and we do so with a heavy heart. On this memorial page, friends and family members are invited and given the chance to express their condolences to the family in the form of words that they can write right here on the internet. These words can then be added to the page as a permanent tribute to the deceased person.

Condolences

These are the kinds of words that could be etched into a memorial for the individual who has died away. You are able to read these condolences by selecting the “Condolences” link that is situated at the very bottom of this page on your web browser.

Funeral Service

At eleven in the morning on May 19th, 2023, there will be a funeral service held in the Moravian Cemetery. The event will be held in memory of the deceased. The timing of the memorial ceremony, as well as the day it will be held, are both still up for debate and have not been decided upon.

Cemetery Information

You can visit the cemetery at the following address or give them a call at the following number: 2205 Richmond Road, Staten Island, New York 10306, or you can reach them at the following number: (347) 718-0306. Additionally indicated in the line before this one was the location of the cemetery. The memorial service for the burial is scheduled to take place on May 19th, 2023, and it will be conducted at the same site as the event that took place before it. There has been no decision made regarding the timing or date of the memorial service.

We hope that you will join us in remembering John R. King and paying tribute to his life and legacy. Please feel free to leave your condolences and share your memories of him on this page.

1. John R. King funeral

2. John R. King legacy

3. John R. King life and career

4. John R. King death announcement

5. John R. King tributes and condolences

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :John R. King Obituary, Death, John R. King has passed away – obituary updates/