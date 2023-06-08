Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Passing of Jose Teves on June 5, 2023”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Obituary of Jose Teves: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

On June 5, 2023, the province of Alberta lost a beloved member of its community. Mr. Jose Teves, a resident of St. Albert and formerly of Edmonton, passed away peacefully at the age of 82. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of knowing him.

Jose Teves was born to Manuel and Maria Teves and was the eldest of four children. He grew up in Edmonton and attended school there. After completing his education, he began his career in the construction industry. He worked hard and was highly respected by his colleagues and clients.

In 1966, Jose married the love of his life, Maria Nascimento. They were blessed with two sons, Joe and Paul, who were the center of their universe. Jose was a devoted husband and father, and he worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He instilled in his sons the values of hard work, honesty, and kindness.

Jose was a man of deep faith, and he was an active member of the Our Lady of Fatima Portuguese Church. He served as a Eucharistic minister and was involved in many church activities. He was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met.

Jose’s passing has been deeply felt by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maria; his sons, Joe and Paul; his three brothers, Manuel, Joao Carlos, and Dinarte; and many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Maria, and his sister-in-law Maria de Estrela.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 12, 2023, at the Our Lady of Fatima Portuguese Church in Edmonton. It was a beautiful service that celebrated Jose’s life and legacy. He was laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

The Teves family would like to express their gratitude to the Trinity Funeral Home for their kindness and support during this difficult time. They would also like to thank the Our Lady of Fatima Portuguese Church community for their prayers and condolences.

The passing of Jose Teves is a reminder that life is precious and that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, brother, and friend. His legacy will live on through his family and all those whose lives he touched.

To the Teves family, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences. We hope that your memories of Jose will bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time. May he rest in eternal peace.

