Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Josiah Klingler – Cause of Death Revealed

Josiah Klingler Obituary, Death

On March 31, 2023, Josiah “Jesse” Klingler, the cherished son of Diana and Ken Klingler of Cabot, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an undiscovered brain aneurysm. It was exactly one week until he turned 39 years old.

Early Life

Jesse was born on April 6, 1984, to bring joy into our lives and to fill Rebekah’s heart with love for her brother. We hadn’t known each other for very long when we made the startling discovery that he was always one step, give or take, ahead of us. He was interesting to talk to, always interested in what was going on around him, and had a quick wit, which kept everyone on their toes.

Jesse had a wide range of interests even when he was a teenager. He decided to pursue his interest in music and eventually taught himself how to play the piano and the guitar. His interest in history led him to participate in reenactments with groups from the local Revolutionary War.

Education and Career

In between the times that he spent with his grandfather learning how to fix lawn mower engines, he spent his summers on Rangeley Lake in Maine learning how to water ski, sail, and kayak. One of our favorite winter activities was going to Burke Mountain with our friends and family to ski and, later, snowboard. It was a springtime tradition for the two of them to go fishing together.

He discovered both accomplishment and curiosity in the field of mathematics while he was a student at Cabot School. This paved the way for him to pursue a career as an engineer once he reached adulthood. After graduating from Cabot School, Jesse submitted his application to the University of Vermont and was awarded a green and gold scholarship. After enrolling in the engineering program, he spent the next four years working his way through the electrical engineering department, eventually earning a degree with honors.

After holding a number of jobs of varying degrees of difficulty, he eventually joined Northern Power Systems of Barre, where he was responsible for the creation of wind turbine code as well as storage batteries. He placed a high importance on his opportunity for professional development with them, and he continued his study in alternative energy sources to fossil fuels.

NRG Systems in Hinesburg, Vermont, had only recently appointed him to the position of senior firmware engineer there. Jesse never stopped questioning the conventional wisdom regarding the duties that come with our position as stewards of the earth. He gave money to a number of organizations whose goals required conscious consideration of the ways in which our actions affect the environment. Jesse’s goal was to reduce his carbon footprint as much as possible, so he bought hybrid automobiles and was working on converting his house to run on solar power.

Conclusion

Jesse’s passing was a great loss not only to his family and friends but also to the engineering community and the world at large. His passion for alternative energy sources and his dedication to reducing his carbon footprint were an inspiration to many. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on in the work he did and in the memories he left behind.

