Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Joyce Thomas, Terra State Community College Alumnus

Joyce Thomas Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joyce Marie Thomas, aged 57, who passed away on May 12, 2023, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Joyce was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and colleague, and her loss is deeply felt by all those who knew and loved her.

Early Life and Education

Joyce was born on August 22, 1965, in Fremont, Ohio, to Susan and John Thomas. Growing up, Joyce was known for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her love for learning. She attended Fremont Ross High School, where she was an active member of the debate team and the student council. Joyce went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio State University, where she graduated with honors.

Career and Achievements

After completing her undergraduate studies, Joyce pursued a career in counseling and social work. She worked for several years at the Fremont Counseling Center, where she helped countless individuals and families overcome their challenges and improve their lives. Joyce was known for her compassionate and non-judgmental approach, which earned her the respect and admiration of her clients and colleagues alike.

In 1995, Joyce decided to further her education and enrolled in the master’s program in social work at the University of Toledo. She completed her degree with high honors and was recognized for her outstanding academic achievements and her commitment to the field of social work. Joyce went on to work as a licensed clinical social worker at the University of Toledo Medical Center, where she continued to make a positive impact on the lives of her patients and their families.

Personal Life and Interests

Outside of her professional life, Joyce was a devoted daughter and sister who cherished her family and friends. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious laughter, and her love of music and dancing. Joyce was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hiking and camping in the many beautiful parks and forests of Ohio.

Joyce was also a passionate advocate for social justice and equality, and she dedicated much of her free time to volunteering for various organizations that supported these causes. She was a strong believer in the power of education and spent many hours tutoring and mentoring young people in her community.

Legacy and Remembering Joyce

Joyce will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Her legacy of compassion, kindness, and dedication to helping others will live on through the countless lives she touched during her lifetime. Joyce’s family and friends would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have reached out to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fremont Counseling Center or the University of Toledo Medical Center in Joyce’s memory.

Conclusion

Joyce Thomas was a remarkable woman who lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She touched the hearts of many and made a lasting impact on the world around her. Although she is no longer with us, her memory will continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to make the world a better place, just as Joyce did throughout her life.

