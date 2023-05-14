Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Kay Harper, Raheny News Volunteer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kay Harper Obituary, Death

On Tuesday, we said our goodbyes to Kay Harper, who has been a dedicated volunteer for the Raheny News for a significant amount of time, donating both her time and her energy to the magazine. Kay has been a part of the Raheny News in a variety of capacities over the course of her tenure there.

A Precipitous Death

Her death was precipitous and came about in an unexpected manner; furthermore, it was completed in a very brief length of time. We were all shocked by the news of her passing, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.

Continuing the Raheny News

We came to the conclusion that printing this week’s issue of the Raheny News would have been something that Kay would have wanted for, and as a result, we have decided to continue publishing the newspaper even though she is no longer with us.

Her Legacy

Kay’s dedication to the Raheny News will not be forgotten. She made a significant impact on the magazine and was a valuable member of the team. Her contributions will be remembered for years to come, and we are grateful for the time that we were able to spend working with her.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral Mass for Kay will be performed at Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church some time during the next week. The service is scheduled to take place across many days. Although the day and time of the ceremony have not been decided upon just yet, it is believed that it will take place during the course of the week in some capacity.

A Final Goodbye

Kay will be deeply missed by all of us at the Raheny News. Her dedication and commitment to the magazine were unparalleled, and we are grateful for the time that we were able to spend with her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kay.

