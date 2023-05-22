Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Kevin Hunter: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin Hunter

On Saturday, May 20, the Head of Programmes & Impact at LandAid, Kevin Hunter, passed away peacefully in his own bed after a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Helen Hunter, and their son, El Hunter.

A Life Dedicated to Fighting Homelessness

Kevin Hunter was a passionate advocate for preventing young people from becoming homeless. His work at LandAid focused on providing safe and stable housing for those in need, and his impact was felt by countless individuals and families.

Throughout his lifetime, Kevin fought tirelessly against cancer, but sadly, he was unable to find a cure for his condition. Despite this, his legacy lives on through the work he did and the lives he touched.

A Heartfelt Message to Kevin’s Family and Friends

During this difficult time, we want to extend our deepest condolences to Kevin’s family, friends, and all of his present and former colleagues. We know that his loss is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

The Lasting Impact of Kevin’s Work

Kevin’s work at LandAid was instrumental in the fight against homelessness. He was a beacon of hope for those in need, and his tireless efforts helped to provide safe and stable housing for countless individuals and families.

While Kevin may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on through the work he did and the countless lives he touched. He will always be remembered as a champion for those in need, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

Final Thoughts

Kevin Hunter was a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to fighting homelessness. His impact was felt by many, and his legacy will continue to inspire others to make a difference in the world.

During this difficult time, we remember Kevin with fondness and gratitude for all that he did. Rest in peace, Kevin. You will be missed.

