Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Lakeisha Smith-Miller: Cause of Death Revealed

Remembering the Life of LaKeisha Smith-Miller

On Monday, June 5, 2023, LaKeisha Smith-Miller passed away at the Self Regional Health Care facility in Greenwood, South Carolina. She was 52 years old and had been a resident of the United States her entire life. LaKeisha grew up in the house on Pine View Drive in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, which she called her permanent dwelling.

A Life Remembered

LaKeisha is survived by her mother Sandra Pegram, one sister Daneen Dodson (Obadiah), and two brothers Michael Smith (Ann) and MiKeith Marks (Bridgette). She also leaves behind four grandchildren.

Her funeral service was held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Springfield Baptist Church Family Life Center in Laurens. The ceremony began with praise and worship at 1:30 p.m. and was presided over by the Reverend Dr. Bryant Cheeks, who also acted as the event’s host and officiant.

LaKeisha’s family was present at the service, and the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens was responsible for making the arrangements.

A Life Well Lived

LaKeisha’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew her. She was a kind and compassionate person who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Her family and friends remember her as a loving mother, sister, and grandmother who always put the needs of others before her own. She was known for her selflessness and generosity, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

LaKeisha was also a woman of faith who believed in the power of prayer. She was an active member of her church and spent many hours volunteering her time to help those less fortunate.

Farewell, LaKeisha

LaKeisha will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Her passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to always appreciate the people in our lives.

Rest in peace, LaKeisha. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.

