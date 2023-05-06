Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Langfield’s Fr. Kevin Mullan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fr. Kevin Mullan, Parish Priest of Langfield and Formerly of Christ the King, Omagh

The news of Fr. Kevin Mullan’s passing on May 6, 2023, left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and parishioners. Fr. Mullan was the parish priest of Langfield and formerly served at Christ the King in Omagh, where he had made a significant impact on the community.

Fr. Kevin Mullan’s Cause of Death

The cause of Fr. Kevin Mullan’s death was not disclosed at the time of the announcement. Ngnews247 reached out to his family and relatives for comment but did not receive any responses yet. More information about Fr. Mullan’s cause of death will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Fr. Kevin Mullan’s Legacy

Fr. Kevin Mullan was a beloved figure in the Christian community, and his contributions were acknowledged by several institutions, including Derry Feis and St. Davogs Dromore.

Fr. Mullan’s love for the Derry Feis was well-known, and he served as the secretary and chairperson for several years. His passion for the dancing at the feis and keeping it going, as well as organizing the rest of the disciplines, was admirable. The Committee of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille expressed their sincere condolences to Fr. Mullan’s family circle, clerical colleagues, and his wide circle of friends.

Besides his work at the feis, Fr. Kevin Mullan was highly recognized and regarded for his intercommunity and ecumenical work. He generously gave care and assistance to individuals who were harmed by the Market Street bombing in 1998, and his contributions to the community were invaluable.

Fr. Kevin Mullan’s Retirement

In November 2020, Fr. Kevin Mullan announced his retirement as the Drumquin parish priest. He expressed his gratitude to the locals for the hospitality they had shown him over his many years of residence and for their support in his work. Fr. Mullan acknowledged that it was a sad decision to make, but he was proud of the developments that they had achieved together.

Fr. Kevin Mullan’s legacy will continue to live on through the people he touched, the community he served, and the love he shared.

