Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Lions Icon Ed Flanagan

Remembering Ed Flanagan, One of the Greatest Offensive Linemen in Detroit Lions History

The Detroit Lions community is mourning the loss of one of their greatest offensive linemen, Ed Flanagan, who passed away at age 79. The Lions announced the passing of Flanagan, who spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the team.

A Career to Remember

Ed Flanagan joined the Lions as a 5th-round draft pick in 1965 after a successful college career at Purdue. He was an immediate starter at center and remained in the starting lineup for a decade. Flanagan was a key member of the Lions team during the 60s and 70s, helping them reach the playoffs five times in his career.

Flanagan was known for his toughness and durability, as he never missed a game in his first nine seasons. He was a leader on and off the field, respected by his teammates and opponents alike. Flanagan earned four Pro Bowl nods in a five-year span starting in 1969, a testament to his outstanding play.

A Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

Ed Flanagan was a vital part of the Lions’ success during his time with the team. He was a member of the Lions’ official All-Time team, recognized as one of the best centers in franchise history. His legacy will never be forgotten by Lions fans, who will always remember him as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever wear the Honolulu blue and silver.

Off the field, Flanagan was known for his kindness and generosity. He was active in the community, participating in numerous charitable events and always willing to lend a helping hand. Flanagan was a beloved figure in Detroit, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of Lions fans.

In Conclusion

The passing of Ed Flanagan is a reminder of the impact that one player can have on a team and a community. He was more than just an offensive lineman, he was a leader, a role model, and a friend to many. Flanagan will be missed, but his legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew him and the countless Lions fans who were inspired by his play on the field and his character off of it.

Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and former teammates of Ed Flanagan. Rest in peace, Ed, and thank you for everything you did for the Detroit Lions and the community.

News Source : Jeff Risdon

Source Link :Lions legend Ed Flanagan has passed away/