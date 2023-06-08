Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Lt Gen BS Randhawa, former Chief of Rashtriya Rifles

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Director General of the Rashtriya Rifles, Lt Gen BS Randhawa, passes away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lt Gen BS Randhawa, the former Director General of the Rashtriya Rifles. Lt Gen Randhawa passed away in Chandigarh on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old.

Early life and career

Lt Gen Randhawa was born on 17th November 1946 in Amritsar, Punjab. He was commissioned into the 9th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in 1966 after completing his training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. During his distinguished career, he held a number of important positions, including Commanding Officer of the 9th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, Brigade Commander of a Mountain Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and Director General of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Role in the Rashtriya Rifles

Lt Gen Randhawa is perhaps best known for his role as Director General of the Rashtriya Rifles, a position he held from 2003 to 2005. The Rashtriya Rifles is a counter-insurgency force that operates in Jammu and Kashmir, and Lt Gen Randhawa played a key role in shaping its operations during a critical period in the region’s history.

Under his leadership, the Rashtriya Rifles intensified its efforts to counter militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, and implemented a range of measures to improve the quality of life for the local population. Lt Gen Randhawa was particularly committed to empowering women in the region, and he oversaw the establishment of several women’s self-help groups that provided training and employment opportunities to women in rural areas.

Legacy

Lt Gen Randhawa’s legacy as a soldier and leader is a lasting one. He was widely respected by his peers and subordinates for his professionalism, integrity, and commitment to the welfare of his men. He was also a strong advocate for the rights of civilians in conflict zones, and his efforts to improve the quality of life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be remembered for years to come.

Lt Gen Randhawa’s passing is a great loss to the Indian armed forces and the nation as a whole. His contributions to the country’s security and development will not be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire generations of soldiers and leaders.

Final thoughts

Lt Gen BS Randhawa was a true patriot and a dedicated soldier who served his country with distinction. His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that our armed forces make every day to keep our nation safe and secure. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and we pray that they find the strength to bear this loss.

May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away/