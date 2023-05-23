Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Lyn Coleman: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lyn Coleman Obituary, Death

As I sit down to write this post, I cannot help but wonder how everyone is doing today. It would be greatly appreciated if you could tell me about your well-being, as the president has delegated this duty to me.

Breaking the news of a good friend’s passing is never easy, and unfortunately, I had to do it for our members. Lyn Coleman, a friend and fellow bowler, passed away last night after being unable to make it through her scheduled surgery on Friday.

The Scheduled Surgery

According to the established schedule, Lyn’s surgery was supposed to take place on Friday. The operation was going to be carried out precisely in accordance with the protocols that had been established. However, Lyn was unable to make it through the therapy and passed away late last night.

My Responsibility

It was my responsibility to break this news to each and every one of you, and I am sorry to have to impart this information. Please accept my deepest condolences.

I am writing this report with a heavy heart because I have to tell you that you were forced to do so. I know that Lyn’s passing will be felt deeply by all of us, and I cannot help but feel a significant amount of melancholy when I think about the fact that she won’t be present at this location anymore. Her absence will be felt deeply by all of us, and we will miss her dearly.

Funeral Arrangements

As of now, I do not have any details regarding the plans for Lyn’s funeral. However, as soon as I have these particulars at my disposal, I will inform everyone.

Once again, please accept my deepest condolences. Lyn was a good friend to many of us, and she will be missed dearly.

