Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Marie L. Hurst

Marie L. Hurst Obituary

Marie L. Hurst, a beloved member of the Vernon community, entered eternal life on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the fortunate age of 90. She was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home. Marie was born on February 10, 1933, in Cheltenham, England. She was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Smith) Taylor.

Early Life and Education

Marie grew up in England and attended school there. She met her husband, William Hurst, while he was serving in the United States Air Force. They were married in 1955 and moved to the United States shortly thereafter. Marie became a naturalized citizen in 1960.

Career and Family Life

Marie was a devoted wife and mother. She raised four children and was actively involved in their lives. She was a member of the PTA and volunteered at their schools. Marie was also a member of the Vernon Women’s Club and the Vernon Senior Center. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with her family.

Marie worked at various jobs throughout her life, including as a nurse’s aide and in retail. She enjoyed working and interacting with people. Marie was known for her kindness and her ability to make people feel comfortable.

Legacy

Marie will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Marie was always there for her family and friends when they needed her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Hurst; her children, John Hurst and his wife Mary, Susan Jones and her husband David, Elizabeth Smith and her husband Robert, and William Hurst Jr. and his wife Karen; her grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Matthew, Katie, Christopher, Samantha, and Tyler; and her great-grandchildren, Madison, Ethan, and Olivia.

Final Thoughts

Marie L. Hurst will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. She touched the lives of many people throughout her life and will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.

