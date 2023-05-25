Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Mark William Lentz

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mark William Lentz Obituary Death

We are saddened to let you know that Mr. Mark William Lentz, who was born in Concord, North Carolina, passed away on May 20th, 2023. It is with a heavy heart that we break this news to you, but we wanted you to be aware that he passed away.

It would be greatly appreciated if you could take a few minutes out of your day to share your condolences with the family of Mark William Lentz by signing the online guestbook that is located on this memorial page. Your thoughts and comments would be very much welcomed.

Family Members

His parents, Harold William and Ramelle Callicutt Lentz, his daughter Jessica Lentz Sasser, his son-in-law Zachary, his wife Patty Shue Lentz, and his sisters-in-law, Myra Bannister and Mona Dudley, were just some of the many people in his life that loved and respected him. He was also deeply loved and respected by his wife Patty Shue Lentz. When he was a little child, both of his parents departed away unexpectedly. Everyone in this room will experience grief in their own special way in response to his loss.

Visitation and Memorial Ceremony

The Wilkinson Funeral Home, which can be found at 100 Branchview Drive NE, Concord, North Carolina 28025, will be hosting a visitation on Friday, May 26th, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The funeral home is named after the deceased person. A memorial ceremony will be held in the afternoon of Friday, May 26th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of the Wilkinson Funeral Home, which can be found at 100 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, North Carolina 28025. The date and location of the service have not yet been determined.

Memorial Gifts

Send your memorial gifts to the Memorial Processing department at St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959. In addition, this address is listed on the website of the medical center. Mark believed that this was an issue that required a significant amount of focus and attention.

Mark William Lentz funeral Mark William Lentz memorial Mark William Lentz cause of death Mark William Lentz obituary notice Mark William Lentz life celebration

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Mark William Lentz Obituary Death, Mark William Lentz has passed away – obituary updates/