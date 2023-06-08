Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Marlene Staden: Remembering a Beloved Individual

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Mayor Marlene van Staden

A Life of Service

The city of George in the Western Cape province of South Africa is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent leaders, Mayor Marlene van Staden. She was a dedicated public servant who was known for her tireless efforts to improve the lives of her fellow citizens.

Born in 1962, Mayor van Staden grew up in George and was passionate about her community from a young age. She began her career in public service as a city councilor in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks. In 2016, she was elected Mayor of George, a position she held until her passing on June 18, 2021.

A Leader for the Democratic Alliance

Mayor van Staden was a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the official opposition party in South Africa. She was a strong advocate for the party’s principles of freedom, fairness, and opportunity for all South Africans. Throughout her career, she worked tirelessly to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability in local government.

Under her leadership, the city of George saw significant progress in a number of areas. Mayor van Staden was particularly proud of her efforts to improve infrastructure, create job opportunities, and enhance public safety. She was also a champion of environmental conservation and worked to make George a more sustainable city.

A Legacy of Service

Mayor van Staden’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of her colleagues, friends, and family. She will be remembered as a kind and compassionate leader who always put the needs of her community first. Her legacy of service will continue to inspire generations of South Africans to come.

Many of her colleagues have paid tribute to her, praising her for her dedication and commitment to her work. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement, “Mayor van Staden was a tireless public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people of George. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her unwavering commitment to her community, and her passion for good governance.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen also paid tribute to Mayor van Staden, saying, “Her passing is a great loss to the DA and to South Africa. Marlene was a true leader who always put her community first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

A Final Farewell

Mayor Marlene van Staden was laid to rest on June 25, 2021, in a private ceremony attended by her family and close friends. The city of George has declared a period of mourning in her honor, and flags are flying at half-mast across the city.

Her passing has left a profound impact on the city and the people she served. Her tireless efforts to improve the lives of her fellow citizens will not be forgotten. Mayor van Staden’s legacy of service will continue to inspire generations of South Africans to come.

Marlene Staden death notice Marlene Staden funeral arrangements Marlene Staden obituary tribute Marlene Staden legacy and remembrance Marlene Staden condolences and sympathy messages

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Marlene Staden Obituary, Marlene Staden Has Passed Away/