Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Middletown Councilwoman M. Theresa Santos

Middletown Mourns the Passing of Councilwoman M. Theresa Santos

The town of Middletown was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of longtime Councilwoman M. Theresa Santos over the weekend. Santos, who was 88 years old, was a lifelong resident of the town and had worked for the town from 1966 to 1990 before being elected to the Town Council in 2000.

Santos was known for her energy and dedication to the town, always striving to make Middletown a better place to live, work, and play. She was a fierce advocate for new sidewalks along upper Aquidneck Avenue so that schoolchildren wouldn’t have to walk in the busy road. She also provided unwavering assistance to seniors and those less well off in the community.

Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown ordered town flags to be lowered to half mast in Santos’ honor, and there has been an outpouring of support and condolences from the community.

Council President Paul M. Rodrigues, who served with Santos on the Town Council, spoke of her impact on the town: “While we didn’t always agree, there is no doubt in my mind everything she did was so that Middletown could be the place she loved. She was Middletown, and her impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Town Clerk Wendy J.W. Marshall, who spoke with Santos nearly every day, said, “She loved the town, loved it. Everything she did was for Middletown and to make it a better place for everybody.”

Santos’ colleagues on the council remembered her as someone who genuinely cared about the town and its residents. She was not afraid to speak her mind, but always did so with a sense of humor and a desire to see the best for Middletown.

State Senator Louis P. DiPalma, who served with Santos on the council from 2004-2008, said, “While gone from us, she will not soon be forgotten as she has certainly left an indelible mark on us all.”

The Town Council will now have to fill the vacant seventh seat on the council, as per the town charter. The item is on the council’s June 5 agenda at 6:30 pm in Town Hall.

Middletown has lost a dedicated and passionate public servant in M. Theresa Santos. However, her impact on the town will be felt for years to come, and her legacy will inspire others to continue her work of making Middletown a better place for all.

Middletown Town Council M. Theresa Santos Local politics Rhode Island government Tribute to M. Theresa Santos

News Source : Town of Middletown,What’s Up Newp

Source Link :Middletown Town Councilwoman M. Theresa Santos passes away/