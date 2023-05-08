Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Nell Stone: A Tribute.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nell Stone Obituary

On February 27, 2023, Nell Sue Stone, who was 85 years old and a resident of Helena, Alabama, passed away. Nell “Ms. Sue” Stone was always up for a fun night of Bingo! Join us for a celebration of life beginning at 5:00 p.m., followed by Alabama Blazin’ Bingo beginning at 6:00 p.m.

A Life Full of Fun and Bingo

Ms. Sue Stone was known for her love of Bingo and her fun-loving personality. She would always greet everyone with a hug and a laugh, and she would often crochet Christmas stockings to give to her friends and family. It was a pleasure to watch her enter the doors ready to play Bingo, since she had such a kind and lovable heart.

Celebrate Ms. Sue’s Life

Her sons, Greg Adams of Illinois and Mark Adams (Olivia), of Helena, Alabama, as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Shirley Hallmark of California, are among those who are left behind by her passing. We would be honored to have you celebrate the life and loves of Ms. Sue with us on Tuesday, May 9, 2023!

A Tribute to Ms. Sue

During the break between the celebration of life and the Bingo game, Ms. Sue’s Preacher will say a few words in memory of this wonderful lady. After that, Michael Jordan is going to perform a tribute song for us, and then we’re going to head back to Ms. Sue’s Fun! It’s time to play BINGO!

Location

Join us at Pub 261, located at 9340 Helena Road Ste C Pelham, Alabama, to celebrate the life of Ms. Sue Stone.

