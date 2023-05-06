Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Omaha Northwest’s Inaugural Football Coach, Frank Hanel (83)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Frank Hanel: From Football Coach to Culinary Expert

Frank Hanel was a man of many talents. He was a successful football coach and a passionate cook. He spent 25 seasons as the first football coach in Huskies history, leading them to the state final in 1981 and the semifinal the following season. In retirement, he honed his culinary hobby and built a reputation for his delicious smoked meats. Hanel passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83.

A Coaching Legacy

Hanel was a part of a coaching staff put together by the late Jack Hallstrom, who had little attrition. For years, his colleagues included Bill Olson as the baseball coach, Dick Koch the boys basketball coach, and Roy Katskee the gymnastics coach. In his 25 years as a football coach, Hanel amassed a career record of 112-108-2. He was the dean of the Metro football coaches for only a couple of months before he retired at the age of 55.

His retirement came a day after the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill allowing early retirement for Omaha Public Schools teachers. Hanel spent 35 years in OPS, teaching at Marrs Junior High and Omaha Central before joining the faculty of the new school in 1971.

Despite the challenges of coaching and teaching, Hanel had a positive outlook, and his colleagues admired his work ethic and dedication. “I still remember the first meeting in Jack Hallstrom’s backyard with all the football coaches,” Hanel said upon his retirement in 1995. “It’s unusual for a staff to stay together this long, especially where we all started together. There have to be some reasons for that, and I think it’s that we all got along really well.”

A Passion for Cooking

In retirement, Hanel pursued his passion for cooking. He had flower and vegetable gardens at his family home on Keystone Drive and restored his father’s Ford Model A. He also loved to hunt and fish.

Together with Katskee and former Omaha South girls basketball coach Kirk McLaughlin, Hanel put on game feeds for friends for many years. Customers at Tiger Tom’s Pub near his home would make special trips on the days Hanel was cooking. He built a brick smokehouse in the backyard and sold his smoked meats, which became famous in the area.

Hanel’s love for cooking and his dedication to his craft earned him a place in Northwest’s Hall of Fame in 1998 and the OPS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

A Life Well-Lived

Frank Hanel was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was a successful football coach who built a legacy at Omaha Northwest, and a passionate cook who built a reputation for his delicious smoked meats. He lived a full life, pursuing his passions and spending time with his family and friends. His love for life and dedication to his craft will be remembered by those who knew him.

Hanel is survived by his children Teresa Howarth, Dwayne Hanel, Steve Hanel, and Amy Calabro, and his sister Mary Munter. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. James Catholic Church.

News Source : Omaha World-Herald

Source Link :Omaha Northwest’s first football coach Frank Hanel dies at age 83/