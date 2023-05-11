Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Passing of Patricia Cross, UC Professor – Obituary Updates”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. K. Patricia Cross: A Tribute to a Pioneer in Student Affairs

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Dr. K. Patricia Cross, a professor emerita at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Cross, who dedicated her life to higher education, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and educate generations to come.

A Life Devoted to Student Affairs

A pioneer in the field of student affairs, Dr. Cross got her start as the associate dean of women’s affairs at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. From there, she went on to become the dean of students at Cornell University, where she worked her way up through the ranks during the course of her tenure.

Dr. Cross’ contributions to the field of student affairs were groundbreaking. She was the first woman in the history of NASPA to serve on the Executive Board of the organization. Her achievements paved the way for future generations of women in leadership roles.

An Inspiration to All

Dr. Cross’ impact on higher education extended far beyond the walls of the institutions where she worked. She was a mentor and inspiration to countless students, faculty members, and administrators throughout her career. Her dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive academic environment was reflected in her work, which focused on promoting student success and ensuring that all students had access to the resources they needed to thrive.

Remembering Dr. Cross

On May 8th, we remember the passing of Dr. Cross. Her loss is deeply felt by all of us who had the privilege of knowing her, working with her, and learning from her. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Cross family.

Dr. Cross’ legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched and the work she did to make higher education a more inclusive and equitable space. Her contributions to the field of student affairs will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

Rest in peace, Dr. Cross.

