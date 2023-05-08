Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Rebecca Layton – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rebecca Layton: A Lively and Colorful Spirit

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Rebecca (Becca) G Layton. Becca was snatched from all of us much too soon when she passed away on May 5, 2023 at the age of 60.

A Cherished Relationship

Becca cherished her relationship with her two sons, as well as with her mother, her father, and the rest of her family, including her cherished pets. She was a loving mother who would go to any lengths for her children, and she treasured the time she got to spend with the people she cared about the most.

An Infectious Spirit

The loss of Becca has created a space in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her loved ones and friends will miss her infectious laugh, her thoughtfulness, and her infectious enthusiasm for life.

Free from Pain and Suffering

However, we take solace in the fact that Becca is finally free from pain and suffering and has been reunited with loved ones who have gone on before her. We are certain that she is bathed in love and light in the life that follows this one, just as she was in the world that she just passed from.

A Memorial Service and Funeral

Please revisit this page in the near future for an announcement on the memorial service and funeral.

Rebecca (Becca) G Layton will always be remembered as a lively and colorful spirit who filled the lives of everyone she came in contact with with love and laughter. Rest in peace, Becca.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Rebecca Layton Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of Rebecca Layton – obituary note/