Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Rembau MP within 60 characters

The Legacy of Datuk Firdaus Muhammad Rom Harun

SEREMBAN: The first Rembau Member of Parliament Datuk Firdaus Muhammad Rom Harun passed away on Friday (May 12) at the age of 73. His son, Muhammad Faliq Firdaus said Muhammad Rom, who had kidney problems, breathed last at about 12.50pm at their family home in Taman Paroi Jaya near here.

A Leader with the People’s Interest at Heart

Firdaus Muhammad Rom was known as a strict yet loving leader who always put the people’s interest at heart. He was a prominent figure in politics, having served as the Rembau MP from 2004-2008 and the Chembong Assemblyman from 1995 to 2004.

He was also a political secretary to then Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan from 2008 to 2010. His contributions to the state of Negeri Sembilan were immeasurable, and his passing is a great loss to the people of Rembau and the state as a whole.

A Loving Father and Husband

Despite his strict demeanor in politics, Firdaus Muhammad Rom was a devoted family man. His son, Muhammad Faliq Firdaus, described him as a loving father who always put his family first.

He was deeply affected by the passing of his wife in February last year, and it is evident that he cherished his family dearly. His legacy as a leader with a heart for the people is a testament to the kind of person he was, both in and out of politics.

A Final Farewell

Firdaus Muhammad Rom’s passing is a great loss to the people of Negeri Sembilan. His contributions to the state will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future leaders to serve with compassion and integrity.

His remains will be taken to Masjid At-Taqwa, Paroi, at 6pm on Friday for the funeral prayer, and the burial is after the Maghrib prayer at the Kampung Baru Paroi Islamic Cemetery on Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah here.

In Conclusion

Datuk Firdaus Muhammad Rom Harun was a leader who always put the people’s interest at heart. His passing is a great loss to the state of Negeri Sembilan, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :First Rembau MP passes away/