Rosa Rivera Obituary, Death – A Commemoration of My Own Personal Recollections

On January 22, 2022, my dear Abuela Rosa passed away peacefully in her sleep. Although we were aware that her health had been deteriorating, the news of her passing still came as a surprise to us. She was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many, including myself and my family.

A Selfless Act of Kindness

During the difficult time of arranging Abuela Rosa’s cremation, a kind-hearted woman named Jonita Justice came forward to pay for everything up front, so we could continue with our plans. Her selfless act of kindness allowed us to focus on grieving and celebrating Abuela Rosa’s life, rather than worrying about finances.

Jonita’s generosity and unselfishness are traits that I greatly admire. They are also traits that led me to fall in love with her and become her boyfriend. Although I sometimes judge her actions, her kindness and compassion are qualities that I will always be grateful for.

A Life Well-Lived

Abuela Rosa lived a long and fulfilling life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also an active member of her community, volunteering at the local church and senior center.

Her love and compassion for others were evident in everything she did. She always had a kind word and a warm embrace for anyone who needed it. Her legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to live on through the many lives she touched.

A Final Farewell

Abuela Rosa’s passing has left a void in our lives, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace. Her memory will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

As we say our final farewell, we remember her words of wisdom and the lessons she taught us. We will cherish the memories of the time we spent with her and the love she gave us.

Conclusion

Abuela Rosa’s passing is a reminder to us all to cherish the time we have with our loved ones. Her life was a testament to the power of kindness and compassion, and her legacy will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, Abuela Rosa. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

