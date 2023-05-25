Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Sandy Harvey – Updates on Obituary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sandy Harvey Obituary, Death – Remembering a Dear Friend and Camper

It is with a heavy heart that I must inform each and every one of you about the passing of Sandy Harvey, a dear friend and camper. Sandy was known as the mayor at Playland, always keeping an eye out for cars that were driving too quickly in the driveway. She passed away on May 23rd at 12:19 p.m. and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Friend with a Wonderful Smile

Sandy always had a smile on her face and would greet me with a warm “Hey neighbor, how are ya?” whenever I saw her on her porch. We would often take rides in our buggies, discussing the mysteries of this wacky world we live in. Her badge would glisten in the sunlight as she pursued speeders, and her grin would be just as bright. I’ll miss her sitting in her buggy while I mowed the lawn, giving me a thumbs up as I listened to music. She was a great friend.

A Lasting Memory

What I’ll miss most about Sandy is being able to sit next to her, holding her hand, and sharing our innermost thoughts. Despite my own sadness, I am relieved that Sandy is no longer in pain. Her fight is over, and she has emerged victorious. She will now have the opportunity to meet Jesus, something we all hope for in the future. I wish you the best of luck, my friend, and ask that you keep a watchful eye over us here at Playland until we meet again. I hope you have that cottage and golf cart ready, because I intend to be there!

A Fond Farewell

Sandy’s passing has left a hole in our hearts, but we will always remember her as a dear friend, a vigilant mayor, and a smiling presence at Playland. Her memory will live on, and we will cherish the time we spent with her. Rest in peace, Sandy Harvey.

