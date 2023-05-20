Dead – Death – Obituary News : Passing of Stanley E. “Pete” Lore

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Stanley E. “Pete” Lore

On May 18, 2023, the community of Muncy mourned the passing of Stanley E. “Pete” Lore, a beloved resident who had lived there for the majority of his life. At the age of 89, he passed away surrounded by his loved ones who had gathered at his bedside.

A Native of the Area

Pete Lore was born on January 17, 1934, in Unityville. His parents, LaRue and Edna (Hunsinger) Lore, had already passed away before he was born, leaving him without any living parents. Despite this early hardship, Pete grew up to become a permanent resident of Muncy, where he worked and raised a family.

A Life Well-Lived

Throughout his life, Pete was known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to his community. He was a hard worker who took pride in his job and always went above and beyond to help others. He was also deeply committed to his faith and was an active member of his local church.

Pete was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family was the center of his world. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his infectious laugh, and his unwavering love and support for those around him.

Remembering Pete Lore

The passing of Stanley E. “Pete” Lore is a loss not only for his family and friends but for the entire community of Muncy. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. We will remember him for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Pete Lore. You will be deeply missed.

